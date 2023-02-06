Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

