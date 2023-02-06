Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.