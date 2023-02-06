Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.07 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

