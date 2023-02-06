Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

