Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,500 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

