Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,712 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 135.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Marten Transport by 8.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

