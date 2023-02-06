Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,795 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 274,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $15.02 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

