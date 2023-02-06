Spire Wealth Management Sells 31,089 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

