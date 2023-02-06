Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,203 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

