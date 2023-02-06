Spire Wealth Management Sells 440 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 505,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

DFIN stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

