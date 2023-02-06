Spire Wealth Management Sells 608 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $73.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.