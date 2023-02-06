Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.