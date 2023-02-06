SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.