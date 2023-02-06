St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

