Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 80,858 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

