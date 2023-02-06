StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 236.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.