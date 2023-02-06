StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 3.7 %

SNEX stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.