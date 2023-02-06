Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $124.97 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

