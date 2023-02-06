TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

