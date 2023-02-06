TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.