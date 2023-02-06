TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Generac
In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Generac Price Performance
GNRC stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.