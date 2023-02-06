TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.05.

GNRC stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

