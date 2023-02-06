TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $192.91 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $195.54.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

