TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

