TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 581,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

