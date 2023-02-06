TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 665,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 493,410 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NU opened at $4.90 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
