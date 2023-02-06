TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCR stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

