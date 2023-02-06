TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.