TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

