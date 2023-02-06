TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

