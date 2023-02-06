Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,036 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.84 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

