Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 230 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 560.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Wingstop by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wingstop Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $170.87.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

