Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 15,895 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $898.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

