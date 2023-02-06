Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.