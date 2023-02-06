Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

NYSE PK opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.