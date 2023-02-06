Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lyft were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.65.
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
