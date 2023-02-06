Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $552,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

