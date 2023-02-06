Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $633,000 Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MYR Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYRG. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $100.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

