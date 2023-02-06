Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.