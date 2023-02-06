Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
