Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,903,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,345 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

