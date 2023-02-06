Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $801.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

