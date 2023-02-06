Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE KRO opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

