Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 11,369 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

