Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

JWN opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

