Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

Ryder System stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.