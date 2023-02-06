Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,386 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.