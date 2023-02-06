Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,410 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

