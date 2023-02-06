The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,413,168. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ CG opened at $37.40 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.