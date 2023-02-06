The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65.
In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cheesecake Factory Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
