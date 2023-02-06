The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.10 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of TNET opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Stories

