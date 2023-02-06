The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.14 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

